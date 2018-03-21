Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up to launch the face-lifted version of its popular SUV Creta. The test mules of the 2018 Creta facelift have already been spotted in India and they give us some information about the new version.

According to the emerging reports, the 2018 Hyundai Creta has been slated for launch in May in India. In that case, Hyundai is expected to open booking for the new Creta from mid-April.

If you are waiting for the new Creta version, read to know the top 5 additions to the 2018 version.

1. Spy shots indicate new Hyundai Creta for India will come with a fresh face, in line with the model launched for the Brazilian market in 2016. This includes larger and more butch radiator grille with chrome outlining, slim horizontally designed fog lamps and reworked front bumper.

2. 2018 Hyundai Creta will flaunt 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The dark color inserts will lend a sporty appeal to the sides of the SUV.

3. The coolest addition in the new Creta will be the sunroof. It will be exclusive to top-spec versions and will give an edge to the new Creta over its rivals.

4. Hyundai is not expected to make major changes inside the cabin as it already looks contemporary and on par with rivals. However, the company will add more features such as an updated infotainment system with a 7-inch display integrated to GPS, MP3 Player, player photos and videos, USB, and auxiliary.

5. Changes on the powertrains and transmissions are also not expected. The 2018 Creta may carry over the same three engines — 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel, and 1.6 CRDi diesel.

Hyundai Creta is currently one of the largest selling SUV in India behind the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The mid-life update to the Creta will make the product fresh against the prime rival, Renault Duster.