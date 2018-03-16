Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched 2018 edition of its three motorcycles -- Dream Yuga, Livo and CB Shine SP. All these new versions of the commuter bikes had been showcased at Auto Expo 2018 in February. New models are now offered with refreshed paint schemes and advanced technology.

2018 Dream Yuga

The new Dream Yuga 110cc commuter bike gets refreshed graphics, new meter design, and body colored rear view mirrors. The motorcycle now flaunts the new HET low rolling resistance tires for improved overall efficiency and the new low-maintenance seal chain.

2018 Dream Yuga also gets a new color option -- Black with Sunset Brown Metallic. The motorcycle is also offered in the existing five color options -- Black with Red, Black with Lemon Ice Yellow, Black with Radiant Red Metallic, Sports Red with Black and Black with Heavy Grey Metallic. The new Dream Yuga is priced at Rs 52,741 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2018 Livo

With over 5.9 lakh sales so far in India, Livo is the Honda's best-seller in the 110cc commuter motorcycle segment. The 2018 edition of Livo gets sporty stripes. The commuter bike is available in five colors -- Black, Athletic Blue Metallic, Sunset Brown Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Imperial Red Metallic.

Honda has also introduced new analog-digital meter console with service due Indicator, clock and low maintenance seal chain in the new Livo. The motorcycle is retailed in two variants (Drum / Disc) and prices start at Rs 56,230, ex-showroom Delhi.

2018 CB Shine SP

The popular 125cc motorcycle in the new avatar is offered with semi-digital instrument console that includes a service indicator and a clock, along with all the other essentials. The motorcycle also gets new sporty graphics.

The 2018 edition of CB Shine SP is available in 5 colors- Pearl Siren Blue, Geny Grey Metallic, Black, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Imperial Red Metallic. It will be offered in three variants.