Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has re-launched one of the popular 250cc supersport bike in India, the CBR 250R. The 2018 version of the CBR 250R is priced at Rs 1,63,584 for the standard version and Rs 1,93,107 for the ABS-equipped version, ex-showroom Delhi. The Japanese two-wheeler maker had previewed the new version of the CBR 250R at the Auto Expo 2018 in February.

The 2018 CBR 250R boasts of an all-LED headlamp with a positional lamp. The basic design of the bike has not changed, but Honda has added snazzy new colors for more freshness. The 2018 model is offered in four different color options — Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Mars Orange, Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Striking Green, Pearl Sports Yellow, and Sports Red.

The bright color options are complemented by black-colored alloy wheels with matching pinstripes on the exhaust pipe and the rear fenders.

The new CBR 250R also gets an updated instrument console, a new racing muffler, and other minor additions. On the safety front, the sports bike comes fitted with dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock Brake System).

The CBR 250R draws power from a 249cc liquid-cooled four-stroke SI engine that features PGM-Fuel Injection. The mill is the same as the previous version but it now meets the BS-IV emission norms.

The mill develops 26.15bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 22.9Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission. Honda claims the 2018 CBR 250R has a top speed of 135kmph.

Based on twin-spar type suspension, the CBR 250R has telescopic front suspension and Pro-link mono rear suspension. The 17-inch wheels are tamed by a 296mm disc up front and a 220mm disc in the rear in addition to the ABS.

2018 Honda CBR 250R locks horn agains the Kawasaki Ninja 250R. It also poses challege against , Yamaha Fazer-25, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, KTM RC 200 and the new TVS Apache RR 310.

Launched in 2011, Honda CBR 250R is one of the most-sought-after models among sports-bike enthusiasts. The model had had no major updates until April last year. Thr implementation of BS-IV emission norms forced Honda to withdraw the previous CBR 250R model in April 2017.