Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) brought back its popular 250cc supersport bike — the CBR 250R — to the country after the model was pulled from the market almost a year ago.

This was after the new BS-IV emission norms came into effect in April 2017. The new version of Honda CBR 250R has now been launched with a price tag of Rs 1.63 lakh for the standard model. The ABS-equipped version is priced at Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda CBR 250R, which is pitted against Yamaha Fazer-25, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, KTM RC 200 and the new TVS Apache RR 310 in the Indian market, continues to draw power from an engine that has the same specs as before but is now BS-IV compliant.

Although Honda has given the CBR 250R a makeover in its latest version, there aren't any significant updates. Of course, the fact that the CBR 250R has been replaced in the global market with the CBR 300R could be one of the reasons for the former not getting any major updates. But for the Indian supersport bike-lovers, this bit comes as a disappointment.

2018 Honda CBR 250R—what's new?

The overall look and the design of the CBR 250R have not changed in its latest avatar. However, the addition of an all-LED headlamp with a positional lamp and new colors on the palette should give it some fresh air.

The 2018 model is offered in four different color options — Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Mars Orange, Matte Axis Gray Metallic with Striking Green, Pearl Sports Yellow, and Sports Red.

The new CBR 250R also gets an updated instrument console and a new racing muffler. The 250cc model also offers dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock Brake System).

What about the Honda CBR 300R then?

While the relaunch of Honda CBR 250R is sure to bring cheer to supersport bike-lovers in India, it also seems to have a bit of bad news. Before Honda revealed its plans to relaunch the CBR 250R in India, it was widely rumored that India might finally get the bigger CBR machine.

As said earlier, the CBR 300R has already replaced its smaller engine version in the international market and Honda was expected to make it happen in the Indian market as well.

But now, with the launch of the updated version of the CBR 250R, the possibility of the latter coming to India is bleak. And even if Honda still plans to bring the bigger supersport bike to India, it is not expected to come in 2018.

This leaves Honda with something to think about. With other two-wheeler makers pursuing this segment aggressively, it might not be a wise decision to ignore this potential market completely.