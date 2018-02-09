For the 14th edition of Auto Expo, India's biggest automobile extravaganza, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has an extensive product line-up from commuter models to Halo products. While the sporty X-Blade steals the attention at Honda's pavilion, the Japanese automaker is also showcasing the 2018 CBR 250R and the new Activa 5G.

Both the new version of the 250cc supersport and the 100cc scooter are set for market launch very soon. As per the officials in the Honda's stall, new CBR 250R and Activa 5G is in queue for market launch along with X-Blade sometime in March-April time period.

2018 Honda CBR 250R

HMSI stopped sales of CBR 250R in April 2017 when BS-IV emission norms came into effect. The 2018 CBR 250R is obviously BS-IV compliant and it now boasts of all-LED headlamp with positional lamp. On the safety front, the sports bike will be fitted with dual-channel ABS as standard. To add some freshness to the stance, Honda will offer 2018 CBR 250R in two new color options- Mars Orange and Striking Green- in addition to the Pearl Yellow, Sports Red and Vibrant Orange (Repsol) options.

Honda is not expected to make changes on the powertrain barring upgrade to BS-IV. The CBR 250R will continue to draw power from a 249cc liquid-cooled, 4-Stroke, SI engine that develops 26.15bhp of power at 8500rpm and 22.9Nm of torque at 7000rpm mated to 6-speed transmission.

Activa 5G

Activa is a household name in India. But that's not stopping Honda to rest on laurels. The company has showcased Activa 5G, newest iteration of the scooter at the show. The fifth generation of the Activa gets segment-first full-LED headlamp with positioning lamp, chrome garnish on the front apron and two new colour options- Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red. Other smaller addition in the Activa 5G are front hook, 4-in-1 lock with seat opener switch and mettle muffler protector. The Activa 5G also gets new Deluxe variant that flaunts digital-analog meter, Eco speed indictor and service due indicator.

The Activa 5G will be powered by a 109cc air-cooled four-stroke engine that can churn out 8bhp at 7500rpm and 8.83Nm of torque at 5500rpm. The mill will come mated to an automatic CVT gearbox.