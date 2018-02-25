Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) showcased the X-Blade and the Activa 5G at the Auto Expo 2018, while its pavilion was missing the bestselling commuter bike, the CB Shine SP. The company has now silently launched the 2018 version of the CB Shine SP.

The new CB Shine SP is offered in three variants and the base model gets a price tag of Rs 62,032, ex-showroom Delhi. This version of the 2017 CB Shine SP series was sold for Rs 59,901 (ex-showroom Delhi) and that means the 2018 version is priced around Rs 2,000 premium for the base model.

Variant Ex-showroom, Delhi price CB Shine SP DRUM Rs 62,032 CB Shine SP DISC Rs 64,518 CB Shine SP CBS Rs 66,508

The popular commuter motorcycle gets cosmetic updates while the engine and cycle parts remain the same. The updates are a revised tank design with extended shrouds and new body decals.

The bike now flaunts a semi-digital instrument console that now includes a service indicator and a clock, along with all the other essentials. There are no changes to the side panels and tail section.

Powering the 2017 edition of the CB Shine SP is the same 24.73cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that develops 10.16bhp at 7,500rpm and 10.3Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The 2018 CB Shine SP is based on a diamond type frame and gets telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the back. Braking power comes from either a 240mm disc or a 130mm drum brake at the front (depending upon the variant) and a 130mm drum unit at the back.

The CB Shine SP measures 2,007mm in length, 762mm in width, 1,085mm in height and has a 1,266mm wheelbase. The motorcycle boasts of 160mm ground clearance, 124 kg curb weight, and a 10.5-litre petrol tank.

Honda will sell the new CB Shine SP in Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Amazing White, Athletic Blue Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue colors.