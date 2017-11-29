Japanese carmaker Honda is working on the next-generation avatar of its compact sedan, Amaze. The new Amaze is expected to be part of Honda's six new models for the Indian market spread across the next three years.

While citing sources privy to the developments, a report in AutocarIndia claims that the new avatar of Honda's compact sedan is going to get upmarket interiors with a roomy cabin and upgraded materials. Though the report does not delve on other key details of the new model with little evident at this stage, the model could be driven into India in 2018.

The Amaze, the first model of Honda India to come equipped with a diesel engine, is expected to undergo thorough changes in its new avatar. While the Amaze is still expected to fall under sub-four metre bracket, the company might increase its width and could take styling cue from the City sedan.

It is also expected that the new Amaze will pack more safety features, keeping with Honda's plans to ensure that its models meet the mandatory safety norms, which will come into effect by 2020. The new iteration of Honda Amaze is also expected to get features like new front grille with chrome toppings and new angular headlights among others.

So far there are no details of the changes in the powertrain of the Amaze and is likely to be continued by the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, tuned to churn out 87bhp and a peak torque of 109Nm, and the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can belt out 99bhp of power and peak torque of 200Nm. The transmission is taken care of by 5-speed manual and CVT gearboxes.

An earlier report had said that the new Amaze could hit production by June by June 2018 and the company expects the production rate to be around 105,000 units per annum.