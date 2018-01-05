Japanese carmaker Honda is betting big on its compact sedan Amaze despite it posting slow sales over the past couple of months. While it is already known that a new-generation Amaze is in the works, the latest buzz on the web is new avatar of the compact sedan will make its global debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in February 2018.

The better-equipped and better-styled new-gen Amaze could also make its way to the Indian market this year. The Amaze — the first model of Honda India to come equipped with a diesel engine — has been in the market since 2013.

According to a report of AutocarIndia, the new Amaze could take styling cues from its bigger sibling — the City. While the Amaze is still expected to fall under the sub-four-metre bracket, the company might increase its width, offering roomy interiors.

The Amaze is expected to get a major overhaul in its latest model and could come with more safety features, in keeping with Honda's plans to ensure that its models meet the mandatory safety norms that come into effect by 2020. The new Amaze may also feature a new infotainment system, climate control and more.

The new iteration of Honda Amaze is also expected to get features like new front grille with chrome toppings and new angular headlights.

Though not many key details of the new model are known at this stage, reports indicate that there will be no changes in the powertrain of the Amaze.

The Amaze is currently powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 87bhp and a peak torque of 109Nm, and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that can belt out 99bhp of power and peak torque of 200Nm. The transmission is taken care of by five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes.

Beside the new Amaze, Honda may also have a new Jazz, Civic, CR-V and HR-V in its line-up for the Auto Expo.

Auto Expo 2018 is scheduled to take place on February 9-14 and the Components Show will be held from February 8-11.

Organised under the aegis of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the Auto Expo will take place at two locations — Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

The Pragati Maidan event will host the Component Show from February 8-11, while the Motor Show will be held at India Expo Mart from February 9-14. The inauguration of the event is slated for February 8.