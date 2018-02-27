Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) is wasting no time in updating its most popular scooter range, Activa, in India. Honda had unveiled the latest generation of Activa, Activa 5G, at the recently-concluded Auto Expo 2018 and the latest news is that the scooter could be launched in the Indian market as early as in March.

The changes in the new Activa 5G are minimal. However, Honda has updated the model with full-LED headlamps with positioning lamp and has also given chrome touch to the front apron. Of course, there is also change in the badging, which now goes as 5G from the previous 4G emblem. Honda will launch the new Activa 5G in two versions — the Deluxe and the regular versions. According to MotorOctane, Honda will launch only the Deluxe version of Activa 5G in March and we may have to wait till June to see the standard version of the new Activa.

The Activa 5G Deluxe variant features digital-analog meter, Eco speed indicator, and service due indicator. Other additions in Activa 5G includes a front hook, 4-in-1 lock with seat opener switch and mettle muffler protector.

Activa 5G will continue to draw power a 109cc air-cooled four-stroke engine that can churn out 8bhp at 7,500rpm and 8.83Nm of torque at 5,500rpm and it comes mated to a CVT box. The scooter even in its 5th generation avatar misses out on telescopic suspension and gets drum brakes at the front and rear.

Honda is expected to announce the bookings for the new Activa 5G shortly and the model is expected to see a hike of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 in its pricing from the current Activa 4G.

Honda Activa 5G will get new color options — Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Spartan Red. The current Activa 4G is offered in seven colors – Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Trance Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Amazing White, Majestic Brown Metallic, and Matte Selene Silver Metallic.