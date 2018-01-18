Hero MotoCorp, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world, has silently launched the new version of its most affordable motorcycle in India, the HF Dawn. Priced at Rs 37,400 (ex-showroom, Odisha), the commuter bike gets much needed visual updates that extend a sense of freshness to it.

Hero had discontinued the previous version of the HF Dawn when BS-IV emission norms came in to force across India in April 2017. The 2018 version meets the latest regulations. The company has blacked-out many parts of the new HF Dawn which were chrome on the previous version. This has given a sporty stance, especially with the red colour option. The motorcycle is also offered with the Black colour option. The new bike also gets subtle graphics that makes it look different from the previous model.

Hero's website indicates that the new HF Dawn will be sold only in Odisha in the initial phase. Since it is the commuter bike and also the most affordable bike from Hero, 2018 HF Dawn misses out electric-start, discs and alloy wheels. It's only available in the standard version for now and is offered as kick-start, drum brakes and spoke wheels package.

The motorcycle continues to draw power from 97.2cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a four-speed gearbox. The carbureted yet BS-IV compliant engine produces 8hp of power along with a peak torque of 8Nm.

The cycle parts are also carried over. The telescopic forks for the front, along with twin spring shock absorbers for the rear, is the suspension set up and the motorcycle is tamed with the help of a 130mm drum brake up front along with a 110mm drum brake at the rear. Additionally, the new HF Dawn comes with Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) function as standard that had become mandatory in India for all two-wheelers starting April 2017.

2018 Hero HF Dawn goes up against the Bajaj CT100 B and TVS Sport in the most affordable commuter bike segment of India.