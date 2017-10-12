American iconic motorcycle maker launched 2018 Softail family of motorcycles in India. The new line-up includes the Fat Boy, Fat Bob, Street Bob and the Heritage Classic. The Street Bob is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh, Fat Bob at Rs 13.99 lakh, Fat Boy at Rs. 17.49 lakh, while the Heritage Classic will cost Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India.

The 2018 Softail models come with major updates to the chassis, suspension and powertrain. In addition to updates in cycle parts, new colour schemes are also added to make the models look fresh.

2018 Softail models are powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 engines in India. The higher-capacity 114 state of tune is not offered here. Harley-Davidson claims the mill promises quicker throttle response, more torque, improved soundtrack and a smoother ride. The powertrain is a 1545cc unit which delivers 144Nm of torque through a six-speed gearbox.

The Street Bob and Fat Bob, that earlier belonged to the Dyna family, got a promoted to the Softail family with the discontinuation of Dyna. Street Bob is the new entry-level model in the new family and it is a stripped-down bobber-style motorcycle. The motorcycle goes up against the Indian Scout Sixty and the Triumph Bonneville Bobber.

According to Harley-Davidson, the new Fat Bob was designed for the zombie apocalypse. The motorcycle has a distinctive stance with rectangular LED headlamp, chunky tyres and broad mufflers. It will give a run for money to the Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber, Indian Scout and the Triumph Thunderbird Storm.

The Fat Boy has the presence of a traditional and muscular American cruiser. It is the most popular Softail model. The motorcycle now boasts of keyless ignition, new fuel tank, updated instrumentation and LED headlamps. The Fat Boy goes up against the Ducati xDiavel and the Triumph Thunderbird LT.

The Heritage Classic is the most expensive Softail model in India. The motorcycle now lost 17kg when compared to the previous model. Lockable and waterproof saddlebags are one of the noticeable additions in the new Heritage Classic. It goes up against the Moto Guzzi California 1400 and the Indian Chief Classic.