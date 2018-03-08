Tata Motors marked its 20th year at the Geneva Motor Show with the unveiling of its new stylish InnoVision- the E-Vision sedan concept. But that was not all that rocked the Swiss auto show this year, the 45X premium hatchbacks and the H5X SUV concepts were also part of the event.

The 45X and H5X were headed for Geneva Motor Show after it was unveiled at the recently concluded Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Tata is expected to launch the production versions of the hatchback and the new SUV in 2019 in India.

Tata 45X

Tata 45X will mark the company's foray into the premium hatchback segment. The model, which is now in its concept form, will rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, and Honda Jazz when launched. The hatchback is based on the company's new Impact Design 2.0 design language and will also be Tata's first car to be built on the new and advanced AMP platform. It is expected to get signature humanity line accentuated by dual ultra slim LED headlamps, along with a digitally inspired lower grille in front. Slingshot line with chrome finisher is expected to add uniqueness to the rear along with surfboard mounted wing cameras and the duotone body flanked by full LED tail lamps.

Tata H5X

Tata has begun testing the model on the Indian roads already and the first spy images of the SUV created quite a buzz in the auto world. H5X is a monocoque SUV, which again will embody the new Impact 2.0 design language of the company. It is expected offer plush interior and advanced connectivity and infotainment options

The company is expected to offer Fiat's 2.0 Multijet diesel engine in the new H5X SUV. Expected to be priced in the Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh range, Tata's new SUV will be developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. The architecture of the H5X is derived from the Land Rover D8 architecture. However, the model will be tailored for the Indian market.