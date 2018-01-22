Satiating the hunger for muscle car lovers in India, Ford Motor Company launched its popular pony car, the Mustang in July 2016 and it costs Rs 71 lakh now. Now the company is reportedly planning to introduce Mustang's new version here and a unit has already been spied in Indian soil.

The halo car of Ford received a facelift in January 2017 and it has been on sale in the global markets. The model spotted in India features similar updates of the Euro-spec new Mustang. On the design front, new Mustang is more athletic, with a lower and redesigned hood. The leading edge of the hood has been lowered by about 20mm. The grille has been compressed vertically that deliver a cleaner look along with a new position for hood vents. Full LED headlamps are standard in the new version.

The rear of the car gets revised LED tail lamps, tweaked bumper and optional performance spoiler. The new Mustang is also available with a dozen alloy wheel designs and fresh exterior colour choices including all-new signature Orange Fury.

On the inside, the new Ford Mustang gets an optional 12-inch LCD unit that offers fully configurable three separate views. Ford also confirms even the Mustang's exhaust note can be personalized via an optional active-valve exhaust system.

The Ford Mustang is offered only in the flagship 5.0-litre Ti-VCT V8 engine that generates 395bhp and 515Nm of torque in India. The V8 unit is now more powerful and revs higher than any Mustang GT before. This power increase has been achieved with the new dual-fuel, high-pressure direct injection and low-pressure port fuel injection, according to Ford. The new addition here is the 10-speed automatic transmission in place of a six-speed unit. The new unit has quicker shift times, better low-speed tip-in response and reduced friction losses.

Ford is not participating in the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 and hence we cannot expect the debut of 2018 Mustang at the show. The company is likely to launch the new Mustang in mid-2018.