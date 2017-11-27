Ford seems to be readying a face-lifted new avatar of its hatchback Figo for the Indian market and the early signs of it are the new set of images of the model doing the rounds on the internet. Ford was seen testing the crossover avatar of the Figo and the Aspire facelift in the country earlier.

The latest images of the Figo facelift come from CarandBike and the images show a camouflaged test mule of the model. In its new avatar, the Figo is expected to get new front mesh grille in lieu of the current chrome slat grille. While other changes on the Figo facelift are not known yet, the rumours suggest cosmetic upgrades on the front and rear. The Figo facelift is expected to get a new front bumper, smoked headlamps, redesigned rear bumper and a new set of alloy wheels.

Inside, the Figo facelift could get updated layout with a new touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with other features like new upholstery and colour themes.

There is no word on the mechanical updates on the model so far and it is likely to retain the same powertrain. Currently, the hatchback is powered by 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol motor develops 87bhp and 112Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 110bhp and 136Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel mill can churn out 99bhp of power and 215 Nm of torque.

There have also been reports that the new Figo could get a 1.2-litre petrol mill from the Dragon family, which made its debut with the 2017 EcoSport facelift in India. It is also expected to see in other models of Ford.

The launch of the new Figo facelift is expected sometimes in 2018.