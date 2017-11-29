As more spy images of the new Figo hatchback continue to make it to the web, other details of the model — including the possible launch date of the new avatar of the hatchback — are becoming clear.

The new Ford Figo is currently undergoing testing on Indian roads and is expected to be launched in the country in the second half of next year.

Ford is readying more than just the facelifted version of the Figo hatchback. Models like a crossover based on the hatchback and the facelifted compact sedan Aspire are in the making.

The Figo in its new avatar could house a slew of changes with a possible showing at the upcoming Auto Expo in February. From the images that we have come across so far, it seems the new Figo will get a new front mesh grille instead of the current chrome slat grille.

The Figo facelift is expected to get a new front bumper, smoked headlamps, a redesigned rear bumper and a new set of alloy wheels. The changes are also likely to be extended to the cabin of the model.

Inside, the Figo facelift could get an updated layout with a new touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with other features like new upholstery and colour themes.

Under the hood, the hatchback is currently powered by 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

The 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol motor develops 87bhp and 112Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 110bhp and 136Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel mill can churn out 99bhp of power and 215 Nm of torque.

It is said that the new 1.2-litre petrol mill from the Dragon family could be offered in the Figo in its new avatar.