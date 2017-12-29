The work on the new Ford Figo based crossover is progressing rapidly and here is the proof. The new Figo Cross, what it is likely to be called, has been spied completely uncamouflaged for the first time leaving nothing to imagination, before its launch in India.

Ford is expected to launch the new Figo Cross, hatchback crossover in India in 2018 and the company has been testing the model in the different parts of the country alongside the new Figo and Aspire facelifts. Now the folks at CarWale have got these images of the new Figo Cross in its fully revealed form.

Going by the images, the Figo Cross in its updated crossover styling gets the new hexagonal front grille flanked by the sweptback headlamps. It shows the shaped front bumper with black racing stripes running across, black body claddings, black roof rails and ORVMs. There is no picture of the rear of the new Figo Cross available as of now. However, rumours suggest that the rear end of the model could also get similar changes. The spotted model of the new Figo Cross seems to have missed out on features like LED DRLs.

The images also give a sneak peek into the cabin of the new Figo Cross. It shows an updated cabin with features like floating touchscreen infotainment system like the one in the new EcoSport, which supports Apple CarPlay , Android Auto and Ford's SYNC3 connectivity system.

Under the hood, the new Ford Figo Cross is expected to get changes. The hatchback crossover could debut Ford's new 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Dragon series. The new Dragon petrol engine is likely to churn out 90 bhp of power while the 1.5-litre TDCi diesel mill in the current hatchback is may be continued. The transmission is said to be handled by a five-speed gearbox in both the engines.

The new Ford Figo Cross is expected to be launched in India in the first half of 2018 and the model could make its debut at the Auto Expo in February. The crossover segment in India already has Honda WR-V, Hyundai i20 Active, Fiat Avventura and Toyota Etios Cross. The Figo Cross will be pitted against these models.