Ford Motor Company has revealed the EcoSport Storm, a rugged and off-road focused variant of its popular compact SUV, after a series of spy shots and leaked images. Destined exclusively for the Brazilian market, the EcoSport Storm comes with an array of updates on the exterior, interior and under the hoods.

On the exterior, the jazzed up version of the EcoSport sports with revised front grille, which is now more prominent and 'Storm' badging in line with the Ford Raptor style. The butch face of the SUV is complemented with darker Xenon headlamps with LED DRLs, black coloured fog lamp, black stripes running across the bonnet and sides and tweaked front bumper with skid plates. There are also dark London Grey rear-view mirror caps and roof rails that add to the dark theme. The new Storm edition also boasts of new 17-inch alloy wheels shod in standard Michelin tyres and a sunroof on the exterior.

On the inside, the basic layout of the new EcoSport Storm is the same as the regular model, while dual-tone orange and grey colour theme adds a flashy bit. The seats and steering wheel have been upholstered in leather and Storm name features on the back of the front seats. The EcoSport Storm is also loaded with features like automatic headlamps and 8.0-inch Sync3 touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and navigation.

The EcoSport Storm comes with a four-wheel-drive system that sends power to the wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre engine that develops 170hp and 202Nm of torque when petrol is used and 176hp and 221Nm of peak torque on ethanol. Paddle shifters are offered as standard.

In addition, Ford has reworked on the suspension. The company claims there is 15 percent improvement in shock absorption and a 40 percent reduction in steering wheel vibration after recalibration in the EcoSport Storm.

On the safety front, the EcoSport Storm comes with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, traction control, hill-assist, an anti-rollover system parking assist with a reversing camera.