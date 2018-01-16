Ford's popular compact SUV the EcoSport is soon going to get a new version in the Brazilian market. Dubbed as EcoSport Strom, the images of the new edition of the SUV have made it to the web, giving an earlier glimpse at the model from front and side angles. Ford has also started a teaser campaign for the model ahead of its imminent launch.

The new edition of the EcoSport seems to be getting exterior and interior updates. From the images that are doing the rounds on the web, the new EcoSport Storm gets revised front grille, which is now more prominent and 'Storm' badging. It shows black touching all over from the fog lamp enclosure to the black stripes running across the bonnet. There are also black side mirror and roof rails that add to the blackness theme. The new Storm edition also gets alloy wheels.

Coming to the cabin, while the basic layout of the new EcoSport Storm is the same as the regular model, it shows dual-tone orange and grey colour theme with features like touchscreen infotainment system and climate controls. The SUV is also likely to get Storm badging inside.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the new Storm edition in Brazil will continue to be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. While the petrol engine makes 170 hp of power and 202 Nm, the diesel generates 176 hp and 221 Nm.

Ford EcoSport is sold in India with 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine from Dragon series, which can develop 123hp at 6,500rpm and 150Nm at 4,500rpm and comes, mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic and four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that is tuned to make 99bhp and 205Nm. There is no news on whether this new Storm edition will come to the Indian market, although the company is expected to launch a host of new avatars of its models like Figo, Aspire, Figo Cross and more.