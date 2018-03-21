British luxury carmaker Bentley Motors is gearing up for the launch of the third generation Continental GT in India. The grand tourer model that competes against Aston Martin DB11 and Rolls-Royce Wraith will enter the Indian market March 24.

Bentley Motors unveiled the new generation of the Continental GT at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show and it draws inspiration from the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept shown in 2015. The new Continental GT is based on the VW group's MSB platform that also underpins the second-generation Porsche Panamera.

The Bentley grand tourer in its latest avatar is longer than the outgoing model. The front wheels have been pushed further forward and that leaves longer bonnet. The wheelbase has also gone up by 110mm to 2,856mm and the car is wider by 25mm than its predecessor. The 2018 Continental GT is also lighter by 80 kg over the previous version.

The third generation Continental GT comes with quintessential Bentley bits such as the twin-round headlamps, large chrome grille and oval-shaped tail lamps and exhaust tip. The grand tourer now flaunts LED Matrix technology which is borrowed from the sister brand, Audi. The new version has a more road-hugging stance and it looks sportier than before.

Bentley Continental GT is offered in a total of 17 exterior color options. The car comes with 21-inch wheels as standard while buyers can opt for 22-inch lightweight, forged wheels too.

The interior celebrates the essence of luxury with high-quality leather, veneers, and hand-finished chrome details. The car also boasts off 'diamond-in-diamond' leather upholstery with 15 color options for the hides and carpets. The driver-focused instrument panel along with 'Bentley Rotating Display' (12.3-inch infotainment system) and a premium 2200 watt Naim audio system with 18 speakers are the other major additions.

Under the hood, the 2018 Bentley Continental GT is powered by the 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 petrol engine that develops 635hp of power at 6,000rpm and a mammoth 900Nm of torque at 1,350rpm to 4,500rpm. The mill comes mated to eight-speed transmission dual-clutch transmission. The 2018 Continental GT can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.7 seconds and it has a top speed of 333kmph.