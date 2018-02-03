Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto has introduced a new colour variant for popular Pulsar RS200. The new 'Racing Red' colour joins Pulsar RS200's existing 'Racing Blue' and 'Graphite Black' colours and has been priced at Rs 1.23 lakh for the non-ABS variant and Rs 1.35 lakh for the ABS variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price tag is same as the existing colour variants of Pulsar RS200.

The new multi-colour tone of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets red, black and white combinations for the fairing and front alloys while rear alloy gets black colour. The new Racing Red colour of the Pulsar RS 200 looks stunning and goes well with the model.

Also read: 2018 Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise and Street launched at Rs 93,466; how do they differ from older versions?

There is no other change in the Pulsar RS200 and it continues to be powered by the same 199.5cc single cylinder, 4-stroke and SOHC 4valve, liquid cooled engine, which is tuned to churn out 24.1bhp of power at 9,750rpm and 18.6Nm of torque at 8000rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Other features of the Pulsar RS200 stay intact in the updated avatar. The Pulsar RS200 comes with twin projector headlamps, crystal LED tail lights, ABS and stubby exhaust, digital-analogue instrument cluster, split seats and clip-on handlebars. It gets 300 mm disc up front and 230 mm disc brake at the rear.

Also read: Yamaha 125cc scooter to debut at Auto Expo 2018; could it be Nozza Grande?

Bajaj had recently added new colours to its power cruiser Dominar 400. The bike now also comes in three new colour shades-- Rock Matte Black, Canyon Red and Glacier Blue. It also features Gold Dust alloy wheels while all other technical specifications and the features remain unchanged. Bajaj's flagship motorcycle is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34bhp and 35Nm of torque.