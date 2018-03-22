Bajaj Auto seems to be gearing up for yet another launch in India after the rollout of its new Avenger Street 180 in the country last month. A new prototype of what appears to be the updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been caught on camera, indicating that the launch is not far off.

The image of the new 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 shared by IamaBiker is believed to have been taken at a dealership stockyard. The new avatar of the Pulsar 150 has taken the design cue from its bigger Pulsar 180 model and shows new fatter front forks and rear disc brake. The updates in the new Pulsar 150 are largely cosmetic and the model spotted also reveals new dual-tone color. One of the other notable changes is the new split seat instead of the single-piece unit in the current model.

The 2018 model of the Pulsar 150 is likely to get the same engine as now. The Pulsar 150 is powered by the same 149cc single cylinder, DTS-i engine, which can churn out 15bhp at 9,000rpm and 12.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Other features like sports matte-finish headlamp bezel, clip-on handlebar, and 240mm front disc brake are likely to continue as it is. The new motorcycle may see a slight hike in its pricing with the latest updates in the model. Currently, the Pulsar 150 is priced at Rs 73,513 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 150cc model of Bajaj takes on the likes of Suzuki Gixxer, Honda Unicorn, and Hero Xtreme in its segment.