There is ample proof that 2018 is going to be a busy year for Bajaj Auto in the country with the company expected to geared up for new launches. While it has already been confirmed that the motorcycle maker will begin its New Year innings with two new models, there is more excitement building up after this new image of the Dominar 400, which is believed to be the 2018 model of the power cruiser, surfacing online.

The image was shared by the folks at ThrustZone and appears to be the new 2018 model of the Dominar 400. The new Dominar 400 was reportedly spied inside the plant of the company in a new flashy red colour. The model had no other changes, except the colour, resembling the Pulsar CS400 (Cruiser Sport) concept seen at the Auto Expo 2014. The 2018 version of the Dominar 400 is likely to add new colours to its palette.

Launched in December 2016, Dominar 400 is currently available in only four colours—Matte Black, Moon White, Twilight Plum and Midnight Blue.

Dominar 400, the most powerful cruiser of Bajaj, is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds and is offered in two variants. Dominar 400 has a full LED headlamp with vertical Auto Headlamp On (AHO), split reverse LCD display, twin channel ABS and slipper clutch.

The Dominar 400 now costs Rs 1,42,108 for standard version and Rs 1,56,270 for ABS version, ex-showroom.