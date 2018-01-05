Bajaj Auto is all set to launch its new Discover commuter motorcycle in India on January 10. The new Discover range will have the new 110cc as well as the updated 125cc models. The Pune-based two-wheeler maker is also poised for rejig of its Avenger line-up in the country. These newly updated models are expected to be showcased in the coming days.

Also read: Bajaj Dominar 400 2018 models: New racing red, gloss blue colours with golden alloys and more on offer

The images of the new Discover 125cc and 110cc had made it to the web recently. From what we have seen so far, Discover will stay true to its original style and the design with a host of new additions the bike maker hopes will help it gain an upper hand in the market. The addition of the 110cc Discover will make Bajaj competitive in a segment that is led by companies like TVS, Hero and Honda. The new Discover 110 will be slotted between Platina 100 and Discover 125.

The Discover, in its updated avatars will get new body decals and colour shades. The 110 cc engine is not different from the 125cc model, except the engine. As for the engine, the 110cc Discover is expected to get 4-speed gearbox set up and is likely to churn out 8.5 hp and 9 Nm of torque. It is likely to be the 110cc 2 or 4-valve DTSi mill. The suspension on the new Discover will also be the same front forks and rear 5-step adjustable gas-charged shock-absorbers.

Also read: Bajaj Avenger 150 could be discontinued but stay calm, 2018 Avenger 180 is coming your way

On the other hand, the new Discover 125 will continue to be powered by a 124.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which can dish out 11 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque, mated to a five-speed transmission.

The 2018 models of the Discover 125 is expected to be priced at Rs 53,171 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the price of the new Discover 110 will be revealed on the day of launch. The 110cc offering of the Discovery will take on the likes of Honda Dream, TVS Victor and Hero Passion Pro.

Image: ThrustZone