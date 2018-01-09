Popular two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto is all set to launch its new Discover range in India on January 10. Now ahead of the launch, the prices of the models have been leaked online.

Bajaj is expected to launch two new Discover models in India on Wednesday. While the current 125cc Discover will get an updated version, the company will also add a 110cc model to its Discover range. According to a report of BikeWale, the new 110cc Discover will be priced at Rs 50,496 (ex-showroom Mumbai). The Discover 110cc will go on sale at an on-road price of Rs 60,799.

Also read: Hero Xtreme 200S likely to be called Xtreme NXT; India launch on January 30

The images of the new Discover 125cc and 110cc had made it to the web recently. While both the 125cc and 110ccmodels of Discover will get the same styling and design as the current model in the market, there will be additions like the new paint job and graphics.

The 110 cc engine is not different from the 125cc model, except the engine. As for the engine, the 110cc Discover is expected to get 4-speed gearbox set up and is likely to churn out 8.5 hp and 9 Nm of torque. It is likely to be the 110cc 2 or 4-valve DTSi mill. The suspension on the new Discover will also be the same front forks and rear 5-step adjustable gas-charged shock-absorbers. The new 110cc Discover will be slotted between Platina 100 and Discover 125.

Also read: 2018 Bajaj Avenger India launch: All we know so far about new Avenger 220, 150 and 180

On the other hand, the new Discover 125 will continue to be powered by a 124.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which can dish out 11 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque, mated to a five-speed transmission. The 2018 model of the Discover 125 is expected to be priced at Rs 53,171 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Image: ThrustZone