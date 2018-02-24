Bajaj Auto launched its most affordable cruiser bike, Avenger 180 Street, on Thursday and the new model replaces hugely popular Avenger Street 150. The new model, as the name suggests, carries a bigger power plant and features a design in line with the elder sibling, Avenger Street 220.

With the launch of Avenger Street 180, buyers in search of an affordable cruiser bike can now have the option of two prominent models, the other being Suzuki Intruder 150. The Avenger Street series has been in the business for a long time while Suzuki Intruder 150 is new. Both the models target different target audience.

If you are the one in search of an affordable cruiser bike and confused between Bajaj Street 180 and Suzuki Intruder 150, we will help you out to choose one

Design

Bajaj Avenger Street 180 gets a no non-sense typical cruiser bike styling with the raked-out front end and fatty rear end. The round head-lamp gets LED daytime running lamps and that adds freshness upfront. The small cowl around the headlamps unit, neatly integrated tail lamps and chunky pillion grab rails accentuates the highway cruiser style of Avenger Street 180. The design of the bike can be summed as classy.

Suzuki Intruder 150, on the other hand, is a modern take on the cruiser design. The flamboyant design has been inspired by Intruder 1800, the flagship modern-cruiser of Suzuki. It has a butch and bulky in-your-face kind of styling which is spot on for young buyers. The body panels look like a bit overdone. Having said that it has given the Intruder 150 a fresh design that never seen in the sub-200 segment.

Features

Suzuki Intruder 150 has upper hand when it comes to features. It boasts of projector headlight, fully-digital instrument console, LED tail-light, rear-disc brake, and a single-channel ABS. On the other hand, Bajaj Avenger Street 180 is devoid of all these.

Bajaj Avenger Street 180 gets telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The front tires get disc brake while the rear gets a conventional drum set up. The Suzuki Intruder 150 also gets telescopic forks up front while the rear gets a monoshock unit. Availability of disc brakes on both ends and ABS does make the Intruder 150 an ideal choice here.

Engine and transmission

Avenger Street 180 draws power from the 180cc engine that develops 15.5bhp at 8,500rpm and 13.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. The new Suzuki Intruder gets the same Gixxer engine with 14bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission.

The numbers indicate that Avenger Street 180 has no significant advantage here despite having a bigger displacement engine. Avenger Street 180 and Intruder 150 have a slight advantage when it comes to power and torque, respectively

Fuel efficiency

As per the claimed fuel efficiency figures, Suzuki Intruder 150 returns 44kmpl while Avenger Street 180 returns 45kmpl.

Price

Avenger Street 180 has been priced at Rs 83,475, (ex-showroom Maharashtra) while Suzuki Intruder 150 will cost Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). That makes the 180cc Avenger cheaper by around Rs 15,000.