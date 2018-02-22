Bajaj Auto has launched the youngest cruiser bike in the Avenger family, Avenger Street 180, in India at Rs 83,475, ex-showroom, Maharashtra. Avenger Street 180 replaces popular Avenger Street 150.

Compared to the model it replaces, Avenger Street 180 is priced just Rs 3,000 premium. The new Avenger bike goes up against Suzuki Intruder 150, which is priced at Rs 1.02 lakh, ex-showroom, Mumbai. That makes the 180cc Avenger cheaper by around Rs 15,000. Avenger 180 is also around Rs 10,000 cheaper than its elder siblings -- Avenger Cruise 220 and Street 220.

As the name suggests, Avenger Street 180 draws power from a 180cc engine that develops 15.5hp at 8,500rpm and 13.7Nm of torque at 6,500rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. Bajaj hasn't mentioned whether this engine has been borrowed from Pulsar 180 or it's an all-new mill.

Avenger Street 180 gets a design identical to Avenger Street 220 barring digital instrument cluster. Instead, the younger sibling comes with an analog unit. The motorcycle also gets a blacked-out theme and comes with alloy wheels, a smaller cowl, and matte-black exhaust with an aluminum-finish heat shield. Bajaj will offer the new bike in two colors - Ebony Black and Spicy Red.

Bajaj Auto has employed 260mm front disc and a 130mm rear drum brake in Avenger Street 180 while ABS is not offered to keep the price in check. The bike gets the same telescopic fork and twin rear shock absorbers in line with elder 220 Avenger models. Avenger Street 180 has a wheelbase of 1,480mm, a 13-liter fuel tank capacity and a kerb weight of 150kg.

Bajaj Auto dealers have already started accepting bookings for the new bike. Dealers are promising to deliver Avenger Street 180 within 10 days.