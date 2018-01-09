Cruiser bike enthusiasts in the country are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new Bajaj Avenger range. The company is expected to launch 2018 models in the third week of January while pictures of the new Avenger 220 Street has already been leaked online.

Being a midlife-facelift, Street 220 gets only cosmetic make-over. These include a brand new headlamp cluster which has an aluminium finish around it. A small flyscreen that covers new circular all-digital instrument cluster, a new digital panel above the fuel tank, revised side panels and new body graphics cannot go unnoticed. At the rear, all new tail lamp and slightly longer fender are the new additions. The seat and the rear grab rail seem to carried over while the latter gets small wrap behind the pillion seat area.

The cycle parts remain same as before. The telescopic front and twin shock suspension setup at the rear is intact and braking power comes from disc brakes on both ends. Bajaj Auto is expected to offer ABS as standard.

So far, there is no report of any change in the powertrain of the Avenger 220. In its new avatars too, the 220 Street will be powered by a 220cc single-cylinder four-stroke air-cooled engine that can churn out 19bhp at 8,400rpm and 17.5Nm of torque at 7,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

A report in ThrustZone claims the new Avenger 220 Street will be priced at Rs 93,000, ex-showroom and Rs 1,09,000 on-road in Mumbai. In that case, the new Avenger 220 Street will be premium by Rs 9000 over the outgoing model. Bajaj Auto is yet to announce the price officially.

Pictures of the new Avenger 220 Cruise and Avenger 150 Street are not out at the moment. Bajaj currently sells Avenger 150 in Street variant. However, it is said that the new 2018 range of Avenger will not have the 150cc model and it will be replaced by a bigger and more powerful Avenger 180. Although there is no confirmation on this so far.

