After unveiling the new versions of Avenger 220 at the launch of the new Discover 125 and 110 models earlier this month, Bajaj has now introduced the Avenger Cruise 220 and Street 220 in India. The new 220 versions of the Avenger have been launched with a price tag of Rs 93,466 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price is applicable to both the variants of the 220 cruisers.

Bajaj, for now, has only launched the new version of 220 cruisers. Although the 150cc version of the Avenger was also expected to get updated, the company still has not given any hint on it.

New 2018 Avenger Cruise 220 and Street 220-What is new?

The Avenger 220 features new headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), new circular all-digital instrument cluster, a new digital panel above the fuel tank (Street 220) and revised side panels and new body graphics.

Street 220 also gets small flyscreen that covers new circular all-digital instrument cluster and added padding for the rear grab rail. The Cruise version of the model features revised windscreen. The digital instrument cluster also features backlit—orange colour comes on Street 220 and blue comes on the Cruise version.

The new Avenger also gets new Moon White colour shade and the Cruise version gets wire-spoke 17-inch wheels at the front and 15-inch at the rear. The cycle parts remain same as before. The telescopic front and twin shock suspension setup at the rear continues as it is and the braking power comes from disc brakes on both ends. However, Bajaj misses out on ABS on both the Street and Cruise models.

In its new avatars, the Cruise and Street 220 come powered by a 220cc single-cylinder four-stroke air-cooled engine that can churn out 19bhp at 8,400rpm and 17.5Nm of torque at 7,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The Bajaj Avenger 220 and 150 versions compete against the likes of Suzuki Intruder. The Suzuki Intruder 150 is priced at Rs 98,340 (Ex-showroom).