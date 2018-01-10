Bajaj Auto showcased its new 2018 version of Avenger 220 range at the launch of the Discover 2018 line-up on Wednesday, January 10. The new Avenger series is expected to be launched in the country anytime from now.

Bajaj's updated 220 range includes Cruise and Street variants. The company is also expected to upgrade its Street 150 model, which could be revealed at a later date. The 220 Street and 220 Cruise get only cosmetic update in their latest avatars.

The Avenger 220 features new headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), new circular all-digital instrument cluster, a new digital panel above the fuel tank (220 Street )and revised side panels and new body graphics. The 220 Street also gets small flyscreen that covers new circular all-digital instrument cluster and added padding for the rear grab rail. The Cruise version of the model features revised windscreen.

The cycle parts remain same as before. The telescopic front and twin shock suspension setup at the rear continues as it is and the braking power comes from disc brakes on both ends. However, Bajaj misses out on ABS on both the Street and Cruise models.

In its new avatars too, the Cruise and Street 220 will be powered by a 220cc single-cylinder four-stroke air-cooled engine that can churn out 19bhp at 8,400rpm and 17.5Nm of torque at 7,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. An earlier report had said that Avenger 220 Street will be priced at Rs 93,000 when launched later this year.

Bajaj is also rumoured to launch a bigger and powerful Avenger this year.