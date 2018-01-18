German luxury carmaker Audi has kick-started its 2018 product launch campaign in India with the launch of second-generation Q5 SUV on Thursday. One of the most popular SUV in Audi's Q family, the new Q5 is priced at Rs 53.25 lakh for Premium Plus variant while Technology variant will cost Rs 57.60 lakh, both prices ex-showroom Delhi.

The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer unveiled the new-gen Q5 SUV at 2016 Paris Motor Show. The new-gen Q5 is built on the MLB-Evo platform and it makes the vehicle up to 90 kilograms lighter than its predecessor. The platform is also the base of Audi's new models such as the Q7, A4 and the A5.

On the design front, the SUV comes with more aerodynamic body structure. The face gets large single-frame grille with chrome outlining. The design of the headlamps has been tweaked slightly and it is slimmer now. The side and rear profile received only minor updates. The tail lamps come in fresh design and it sports dynamic turn signals as an option. Audi will sell the new Q5 with five exterior paint shades – black, white, blue, silver and grey.

The five-seat cabin is offered with Audi's 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit display. The boot space has also increased in the new model, with the capacity increasing to 610-litres. In addition, the new Q5 is offered with 18-inch alloy wheels, three-zone automatic climate control, Audi Drive Select, Panoramic sunroof and eight airbags as standard. The Technology variant also gets MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Phone Box with wireless charging, and adaptive suspension with damping control.

The new Audi Q5 will be powered by a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine that develops 190hp of power and 400Nm of torque. It comes mated to a seven-speed S Tronic transmission and power sends to all four wheels via Audi's Quattro AWD system. Audi claims the new Q5 can hit a top speed of 218kmph and it can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 7.9 seconds. New Q5 also has an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 17.01kmpl.