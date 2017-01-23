It's time for Yamaha R15 enthusiasts to rejoice! After numerous sneak peeks, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha has unveiled the new version of the popular 150cc super sport motorcycle. The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 was launched by Movistar Yamaha MotoGP riders Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales in Indonesia on Monday.

Also read: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Vinales unveil new Movistar Yamaha YZR-M1 livery

True to all the speculations after a series of spy shots, the latest iteration of the R15 features an aggressive design in line with Yamaha's flagship YZF-R1. The headlamps cluster incorporates split full LED headlights separated by an air intake. The fairing and the fuel tank is also more edgy this time, giving the bike a more athletic stance. The high and minimal rear section perfectly complements aggressive body panels.

The highlight of the new machine is the all new heart. The new Yamaha R15 is powered by a 155.1 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection. The new mill develops 19.7bhp of power 10,000rpm and peak torque is 14.7Nm at 8500rpm. Compared to the current R15 on sale, the power has gone up by 3bhp. Six-speed transmission and slipper clutch will minimize the effects of engine braking under aggressive downshifts.

1 / 5









The new R15 is equipped with upside down forks up front and mono suspension at the rear. Braking is taken care of by 282mm disc up front and 240mm disc at the rear. ABS is not confirmed as of now. The motorcycle has also grown in length and width in the new avatar. The Version 3.0 measures 1990mm in length and 725mm in width, which is 20mm longer and 55mm wider than the R15 Version 2.0. The height of the new version has come down by 65mm to 1135mm and the motorcycle weighs 137kg, up by one kilogram.

India being a hot bed for R15, the launch of the new version is expected soon here. It is expected to enter market in the first half of 2017 with a price hovering around Rs 1.20 lakh.