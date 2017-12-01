Swedish carmaker Volvo is all set to launch the new XC60 SUV in India. It will be released in the market on December 12 and the SUV has just completed final testing on Indian roads. Volvo has unveiled the new version of the SUV at 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March.

The 2017 version of the XC60 gets a shift in design, in line with elder brother XC90. Based on modular and scalable SPA architecture, the new version of the SUV is 44mm longer and 11mm wider, but a little shorter to give the car a sportier stance.

Volvo has incorporated signature bits of its new generation models such as Thor's hammer inspired headlamps, large grille and angular tail lamp. Though the SUV looks like a scaled-down version of the XC90 from some angles, Volvo designers have made the SUV look more modern and stylish.

The interior layout is carried over from the elder sibling and comes with four-zone climate control. The SUV will also boast of premium features such as radar-assisted safety systems, air suspension, Bowers & Wilkins surround system, wood inlays in the interior, Nappa leather perforated seats, heads-up display and exterior styling kit.

The SUV will be powered by an inline 4-cylinder 1969cc twin turbo diesel mill developing 235hp of power at 4,000rpm and 480Nm of torque at 1,750 to 2,250 rpm range. It will be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive as standard.

New XC60 will be offered only in 2.0-litre D5 engine option initially. Volvo Auto India may bring in 320hp T6 petrol and 407hp T8 Twin-Engine petrol-hybrid derivatives of the XC60 in the future, reports Autocar.

The current XC60 is priced between Rs 48 lakh and Rs 56 lakh, and the new version is expected to get a price tag between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 60 lakh.