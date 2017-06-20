Has German carmaker Volkswagen changed the production plan of the new Polo hatchback? The latest reports say so. Although Volkswagen had confirmed at the time of the new Polo's unveiling in Berlin last week that the hatchback will hit the assembly line in June, the latest reports indicate that it has been pushed further to July.

While there is no official word, IndianAutosBlog reports that the new Polo production will now commence at the company's Navarra facility in Spain on July 17. The new Polo will go on sale in the international market later this year.

Based on the Volkswagen's new MQB platform, the new sixth generation Volkswagen Polo is larger than its outgoing model. The length of the new Polo has grown by 81 mm to 4,053 mm and it gained a total of 69 mm in width at 1,751 mm.

The wheelbase of the Volkswagen compact offering has been extended by 94 mm to 2,564 mm. At the same time, the height has decreased slightly by 7 mm at 1,446 mm.

Under the hood, the new Polo comes equipped with a natural gas drive for the first time. The compact car also offers eight other engines options.

Natural gas1.0 TGI with 66 kW / 90 PS, 5-speed gearbox Petrol1.0 MPI with 48 kW / 65 PS, 5-speed gearbox1.0 MPI with 55 kW / 75 PS, 5-speed gearbox1.0 TSI with 70 kW / 95 PS, 5-speed gearbox / 7-speed DSG1.0 TSI with 85 kW / 115 PS, 6-speed gearbox / 7-speed DSG1.5 TSI with 110 kW / 150 PS, 6-speed gearbox / 7-speed DSG 2.0 TSI with 147 kW / 200 PS, 6-speed gearbox / 7-speed DSG Diesel1.6 TDI with 59 kW / 80 PS, 5-speed gearbox1.6 TDI with 70 kW / 95 PS, 5-speed gearbox / 7-speed DSG

The new Polo will be offered in six trims viz the existing Trendline, Comfortline and Highline along with the newly-introduced Beats edition, R-line and top-of-the-line GTI.

Although the new Polo will make its way to the Indian market, it looks like the auto enthusiasts in the country have to wait a trifle longer to get their hands on it. Rumours indicate a 2018 launch for the new Polo in India.

Source: IAB