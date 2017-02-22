TVS Motor Company launched the new 2017 edition of the Wego scooter in India. The Wego, the first from TVS scooter line-up to get upgraded to BS-IV engine, has been priced at Rs 50,434 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Classic 500 Redditch series to ride into UK soon

2017 Wego Engine

The new Wego continues to be powered by a 110cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder and air-cooled engine, which is tuned to pump in a power of 8bhp at 7500 rpm and 8 Nm of torque. The engine is now BS-IV compliant.

2017 Wego style and new features

The Wego remains largely untouched in its new 2017 edition. In its new avatar, the 110cc scooter now gets dual tone seat cover, silver oak panels and USB charging port.

2017 Wego colours

TVS has added two new colours to the Wego palette in addition to the existing colours. The Wego is now available in a total of 10 colour options -- Metallic Orange, T-Grey shades (new shades), Dual tone White, Red, Blue, Sporty White, Volcano red, Mercury Grey, Midnight Black and Deep Sky Blue.

Other features in the Wego remain as it is. It features fully digital console, tubeless tyres, stylish new muffler, LED tail lamp and all black alloy wheels. It gets a telescopic front suspension and gas-charged rear mono shock absorber. Other features include parking brake and sync brake system.

TVS is expected to upgrade other scooters Scooty Zest and Jupiter to BS-IV soon in India.