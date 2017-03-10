TVS is gearing up for the launch of the new updated version of its 110cc scooter, the Jupiter, in India. The company has started dispatching the new 2017 model of the Jupiter to its respective dealerships in the country and the launch could happen anytime soon.

2017 TVS Jupiter—what is new?

So what is new in the new Jupiter? From the images that are doing the rounds on the internet, the changes in the new avatar of the Jupiter are majorly cosmetic. While the scooter will stay very much in the styling of the current model, there will be additional features such as auto headlamp on (AHO), which is going to be mandatory for all the vehicles soon.

The Jupiter in its 2017 edition is also expected to get front disc brake as optional. Currently, the front disc brake is offered only in the special edition Jupiter MillionR. The 2017 edition of the Jupiter could also get the royal wine colour of the Jupiter MillionR edition with beige inner panels and dual-tone seats. There could also be other new colours on the Jupiter palette like Green.

Mechanically, the new Jupiter will continued to be powered by the current 109cc engine, which can churn out 7.88bhp of power at 7500 rpm while the peak torque of 8Nm comes up at 5500rpm. But the engine will now be upgraded to BS-IV standard.

Other features such as LED tail lamp, dual side handle lock, 12 inch alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, front telescopic forks and monoshock rear suspension of the current Jupiter will also be part of the new model.

In terms of pricing, the 2017 version of the Jupiter is expected to be pegged at slightly higher than the current model. Currently, the Jupiter is retailed at Rs 49,034 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

