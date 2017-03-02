After Honda's new Activa, there is yet another 110cc scooter getting ready to hit the market with updated features. The launch could happen anytime now. TVS Motor has started dispatching its new updated 2017 Jupiter scooters to its dealerships across the country and not so surprisingly, the Internet is flooded with the images of the new models.

2017 TVS Jupiter—what to expect?

The new TVS Jupiter was caught on camera by the good chaps at Motoroids. The engine of the Jupiter is now upgraded to BS-IV standard, making it conform to the upcoming safety norms in India. The BS-IV sticker is seen on the front end of the Jupiter. The absence of the headlight switch from the new Jupiter also hints at the automatic headlamp on (AHO) function. The 2017 edition of the Jupiter could also get the royal wine colour of the Jupiter MillionR edition with beige inner panels and dual-tone seats. There could also be other new colours on the Jupiter palette.

So far, from what we understand, mechanically, the new Jupiter will not get any changes and will continue to be powered by 109.7cc engine without changes in the power output.

The current mill makes 7.88bhp of power at 7500 rpm while the peak torque of 8Nm comes up at 5500rpm. Other features such as LED tail lamp, dual side handle lock, 12 inch alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, front telescopic forks and monoshock rear suspension are likely to continue as it is.

Source: Motoroids