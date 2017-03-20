Two-wheeler makers in India are busy upgrading their models to make them compliant to the upcoming BS-IV standard. The latest to join the BS-IV bandwagon is TVS Motor Company's Apache RTR 200 4V.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis sales in India: Delta variant leading in popularity

The new Apache RTR 200 4V with BS-IV engine has been priced at Rs 97,800 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), while the variant with dual-channel ABS and optional Pirelli tyres comes for Rs 1,06,000. The changes in the updated Apache have been limited to the BS-IV engine and AHO (Automatic Headlight On) while all other features continue the way they were.

There is no information on the availability of the top-end model of the Apache RTR 200 4V in Indian market as the delivery has been crippled since its launch in January last year. The carburetted version of Apache RTR 200 4V is currently on sale in India.

Based on the double cradle split Syncro stiff frame, the Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by 197.75cc oil-cooled engine. While the carburetted version makes 20.3bhp, the fuel injected versions churns out 21bhp at 8500 rpm. In both the variants, torque output remains the same at 18.1Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

It employs telescopic front suspension and mono-suspension at the rear. The braking is taken care of by 270mm disc at front and 240mm disc at the rear and the motorcycle runs on 90/90 section front and 130/70 section rear tyres on 17-inch wheels.