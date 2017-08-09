Japanese carmaker Toyota unveiled a new generation of Fortuner SUV in 2015 for global markets. The new SUV launched in India in November 2016 and it has been fetching healthy sales for the company. Last year, the company revealed the sporty version, Fortuner TRD Sportivo, in Thailand. However, it looks like 2017 version of the Fortuner TRD Sportivo is ready and the pictures have been leaked online.

The pictures snapped by Autonetmagz are from Indonesia and the debut of the model is expected at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show beginning on August 10. The new TRD Sportivo in Fortuner comes without dual tone scheme. The variant comes with large, grey fog lamp housing, silver skid plates, TRD branding on the front bumper and the sides, new alloy wheels and "TRD Sportivo" emblem on the back door.

Interior is expected to be premium with JBL premium audio sound system with 11 speakers. The push start/stop button, Kevlar smart key, black and red coloured leather seats, TRD Sportivo badges carpets, DVD player with seven-inch touch screen and instrument cluster with red illumination light will complement the sportiness of the exterior to the interior of the cabin.

Indonesia spec Fortuner TRD Sportivo is reportedly powered by 2.4-litre VNT diesel engine. The Thailand spec, on the other hand, is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that develops 174bhp mated to six-speed automatic transmission. Thai-spec version also boasts of rear disc brakes while Indonesian spec comes with only front disc brakes.

Will it be launched in India?

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold TRD Sportivo version with the last generation Fortuner in India. Hence, new Sportivo version can also be expected in India. It may debut in November when the new Fortuner completes a year here.

Source: Autonetmagz