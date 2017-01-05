WagonR is one of the top selling small cars in India by Maruti Suzuki. The car features tall boy design and boxy stance and Maruti Suzuki has been selling the car since 1999. The next generation of the WagonR was rumoured to be in works in Suzuki's homeland in Japan recently. Cementing the rumours, images of the new generation WagonR have been leaked online.

The pictures posted by Japanese website car.kurumagt.com show the new WagonR and sibling Stingray with a major make over. Though the boxy design is more or less remains the same, the face of the vehicle has been aggressively reworked. The new car features a split grille in line with the big American SUVs. The upper section features a thick chrome slat flanked by new headlamps, while the lower section of the grille features honeycomb pattern. It is flanked by fog lamps on either side. The front bumper has also gone under knife for a larger unit that consists of trapezoidal airdam.

On the sides, the new car features a body coloured B pillar. The design of the rear is bland. It features new roof-mounted, large, rear windshield and low-placed horizontal tail lamps. The new Stingray features slightly different front. It gets a wider one-piece grille which is flanked by vertically designed headlamps. The design reminds some of the Cadillac SUVs on sale in the US. The front bumper is also different and it features fog lamps with a chrome bezel positioned on either side of the airdam.

There are no images of the interior available at present. A comprehensive change complementing to the new exterior can be expected inside. The Japan spec WagonR is expected to come with automatic climate control, touch-screen infotainment system, rear parking sensors, dual air bags and ABS with EBD.