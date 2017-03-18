Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Let's scooter and Hayate EP motorcycle in India with upgraded Bharat Stage-IV compliant engines. The new Let's is priced starting at Rs 47,272, while Hayate EP comes with a price tag of Rs 52,754 (Ex showroom, Delhi).

"We are pleased to announce that all our products across segments are now updated and come only with BS-IV compliant engines. The New Let's is testimony to our endeavours in bringing to India the most eco-friendly riding solutions in line with the government regulations," said SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida.

"We are confident that our products will retain a strong foothold in their respective segments," he added.

Mechanically, Let's remains the same as the current model in the market and continues to draw power from the 112.8cc four stroke, DOHC, two-valve engine, which can dish out 8.4hp at 7,500rpm and 8Nm of torque at 6,500rpm with CVT (continuously variable transmission) gearbox. Let's comes with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology.

On the other hand, Hayate EP is powered by a 113cc single-cylinder air cooled engine that develops 8.7bhp at 7,500rpm and 9.3Nm of torque at 5,000rpm mated to four-speed transmission. The motorcycle comes with 17-inch wheels and drum brakes.

With the launch of the new models, all two wheelers from the stable of Suzuki Motorcycle India have now become BS-IV compliant. Previously, Suzuki had updated New Access 125 and the Gixxer series in accordance with BS-IV compliance norms of the Narendra Modi government, which will come into effect from April.