After launching the new Gixxer SF with ABS in India, Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced the new 2017 Gixxer SP Series-- Gixxer SF SP (with ABS and Fuel Injection) and the Gixxer SP motorcycles.

The Gixxer SP 2017 Series variants feature the tricolour combination with graphics on front cowl and the fuel tank and a Gixxer SP 2017 Emblem. Gixxer SF SP (with ABS and FI) is priced at Rs 99,312, while Gixxer SP is priced at Rs 81,175 (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Orange Black shade of the Suzuki Gixxer SP Series will be available in the showrooms of the company soon.

"We are pleased to announce the latest Special Edition variants of the Gixxer SF, with ABS and FI; and Gixxer. As a brand, Suzuki embodies excitement, sportiness and the spirit of youthfulness. The Gixxer SP 2017 Series exudes these attributes perfectly, while also injecting fresh excitement and thrill into the successful and popular Gixxer motorcycles portfolio. The SP editions stay committed to our promise of offering riders a blend of exceptional performance, sporty looks, and a pride of ownership," said Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL.

Both Gixxer SF and Gixxer SP are powered by a 154.9cc single-cylinder air cooled engine that develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission.

The ABS version is offered in both carburetted and fuel injected (FI) versions of Gixxer and is priced at Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.13 lakh (on-road, Delhi), respectively. Suzuki Gixxer SF gets fully digital instrument cluster, 41mm front forks, rear mono shock and wide 140/60 section radial rear tyre among other key features.