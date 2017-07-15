Bringing a dash to Suzuki's best selling scooter - the Access 125, the company has launched the new matte coloured variants of the 125cc scooter in India. The new Access 125, which is available in the Disc brake variant, has been priced at Rs 59,063 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The newly added colours are Metallic Fibroin Grey and Metallic Matt Black. The Access 125 will also be available in the existing shades -- Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue No.2, Candy Sonoma Red, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, Metallic Sonic Silver and Glass Sparkle Black. There are no other changes to the Access 125 besides the additional colours.

It continues to be powered by BS-IV compliant 124 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which can pump out a power of 8.58bhp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 9.8Nm at 5,000 rpm. It also features Automatic Headlamp On (AHO), alloy wheels, chrome mirrors and grab rails.

The Access 125 measures 1,780mm in length, 650mm in width, and 1,125mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1,250m. The 125cc scooter is pitted against Honda Activa 125, Honda Aviator and Mahindra Rodeo RZ in the Indian two-wheeler market.

Recently, Suzuki also added new colours to its Let's scooter in India. The Let's is now also available in three new shades -- Royal Blue / Matte Black (BNU), Orange / Matte Black (GTW) and Glass Sparkle Black (YVB).