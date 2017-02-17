Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) has launched the new Access 125 scooter. It has been priced at Rs 54,302 (Ex Showroom, Delhi).

The new Access 125 gets BS-IV compliant engine at the heart. It is powered by a 124 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which can pump out a power of 8.58bhp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 9.8Nm at 5,000 rpm. In its new avatar, the 125cc scooter also features the Automatic Headlamp On (AHO).

Suzuki has also added a new colour shade -- Metallic Sonic Silver -- to the 2017 Access 125. It will continue to be offered in five existing colour options -- Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Candy Sonoma Red, Metallic Fibroin Grey, Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Mirage White.

"Since their launch, the Gixxers and the New Access 125 have gained immense popularity in their segments. In order to provide our customers with environment friendly technology in line with the latest regulations, these vehicles now comply with BS-IV and also feature AHO," said Satoshi Uchida, SMIPL Managing Director.

"We are also refreshing this range with new colour & graphic variants. For the New Access, the Metallic Sonic Silver is aimed at the fashion conscious customers who are looking for more options in terms of modern styling," he added.

The Metallic Sonic Silver variant is priced at Rs 54,302 for the drum brake version, while the disc brake version comes at Rs 57,615 (Ex Showroom, Delhi). Access 125 measures 1,780mm in length, 650mm in width, and 1,125mm in height. The Access 125 gets a wheelbase of 1,250m.

Access 125 competes with Honda Activa 125, Honda Aviator and Mahindra Rodeo RZ in the Indian two-wheeler market.