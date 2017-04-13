Czech automaker Skoda's Rapid sedan in India got a major cosmetic makeover in November 2016 in line will the family design language. The carmaker has now reportedly brought yet another update within six months. Skoda's bestseller is now available with new alloy wheels and other added features.

The new features will only be available in the top-end Style variant in petrol and diesel, reports Autos Arena. The sedan gets 16-inch alloy wheels as part of the update. It features five dual-spoke design, which is an inviting addition. The variant also comes with a soft touch boot release button and a reversing camera as standard.

The Style variant is already packed with projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a 6.5-inch touchscreen-equipped infotainment system with Mirrorlink technology, cruise control, automatic front wipers, footwell illumination and a cooled glove box. The new addition makes the vehicle more premium and the price of the variant has also gone up by around Rs 35,000.

There are no changes in the powertrain. The 1.5-litre diesel mill generates 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000rpm while the 1.6-litre MPI petrol mill develops 104bhp of power and 153Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on both the engines. The petrol mill is also offered in six-speed Tiptronic while diesel variants are offered with seven-speed DSG as well.

On the safety front, the Rapid comes with Dual Airbags, ABS as standard from the base model with ESC and Hill Hold Control available on the DSG variants.

Prices for Skoda Rapid start at Rs 8.27 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The sedan competes against Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento and the Nissan Sunny.