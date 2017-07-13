Czech carmaker Skoda launched its new Octavia in India on Thursday, July 13 with a starting price at Rs 15.49 lakh.

The new Skoda Octavia facelift, which has received updates inside-out comes powered by the same tried and tested engines of its current model. It gets a 1.4-litre petrol mill that can produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque mated six-speed manual transmission, a 1.8-litre petrol unit that will belt out 180bhp and 250Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed DSG and a 2.0-litre engine developing 143bhp and 320Nm of torque mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed DSG.

From a visual standpoint, the new Octavia features split headlight design with LEDs and flaunts restyled front bumper and the fog lamps. While the side profile remains untouched, the tail lamps get new inlays inside the cluster and it complements the changes up front. The Octavia also gets a new set of alloy wheels.

The interior continues to don black and beige colour with a larger touchscreen system supporting WLAN hotspot and smartphone integration. Other major additions will include ambient lighting with adjustable colours, a rear-view camera and a hands-free parking system. On the safety front, the new Octavia features airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes), EBD (electronic brake distribution) traction control and more.

The Skoda Octavia rivals Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra and Volkswagen Jetta in India.