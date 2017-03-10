Ireland will go into the 2017 Six Nations match against Wales at the Principality stadium knowing nothing but a win will do.

Six Nations 2017 round four schedule and TV guide

While the Irish could still be in the hunt for the Six Nations title, even if they fail to get the better of Wales on Friday, it will be out of their hands, with Ireland needing Scotland to beat England on Saturday.

So, to keep their title hopes very much in their hands and take the Six Nations 2017 Championship to the decider, when they will play the champions England next weekend, Ireland need to top Wales.

Going by recent form, Ireland will definitely fancy their chances, especially after seeing the below-par performance put up by the Welsh in round three, when they went down to Scotland.

After an impressive win over France, when their star fly-half Jonathan Sexon made a triumphant return, Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has gone with the same starting XV for the match, while there is only one change to the squad, with Tommy Bowe returning to the bench.

"When we won the Championship in 2014 and 2015 we actually had minimal changes week to week and we grew as the tournament went on," Schmidt said. "Everyone through the Championship picks up some more rhythm.

"It's a challenge for both sides and an opportunity for both sides to have those unchanged starting XVs and the full 23 for Wales."

Wales, whose chances of winning the Six Nations title this year are slimmer than slim, have also gone with an unchanged unit, with George North given a chance to bounce back after receiving a lot of criticism for his defensive work against Scotland.

"We felt it was important the same group of players had the opportunity to go out and perform on Friday so we have named an unchanged matchday squad," Wales coach Rob Howley said.

"Friday night is an opportunity for us. There is a lot of experience in our group and you don't become a bad team overnight. We want to show what we can do and that experience will be very important this week.

"Ireland are one of the in-form sides in world rugby, are coached very well, packed with experience and there are a number of interesting matchups across both teams."

When to Watch Live

Wales vs Ireland is set to begin at 8.05pm GMT (1.35am IST Saturday).

Where to Watch Live

India: TV: DSport. Live Streaming: Rugby Pass.

Ireland: TV: RTE.

UK: TV: BBC. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer.

Italy: TV: DMAX.

France: TV: FR2.

USA and Canada: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

Australia: TV: ESPN and Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel and Bein Sports Connect.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.