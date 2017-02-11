Eddie Jones has done his talking, the "mind games" have come back and forth – ok, most of it from England's end – and the roof will stay open, no matter what the conditions might be. With all the talking done and build-up over, it is finally time for one of the most anticipated battles of the 2017 Six Nations – Wales vs Ireland.

Eddie Jones on Wales test

Both these teams are quite capable of winning the Six Nations title and that too with a Grand Slam, which only increases the importance of this particular encounter at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

While England, who eked out a win over France in their opening match of the 6 Nations, have suffered some pretty poor defeats in the past in Cardiff, they will come into this game on the back of a victory over the Welsh the last time these two sides met in Wales. So, taking confidence from that performance will be the plan, while hoping all those "mind games" from Jones has also had an effect.

"We were disappointed with how we played against France because we wanted to start the tournament with a bang," Jones said. "They played well – people are underestimating how well France played and how good they are going to be. This is one of those games where, if you're an Englishman, you're going to get excited.

"It's one of those traditional games and means so much to their supporters and to our supporters. It means so much to our team, it means so much to their team. That always adds a little bit. We will definitely play better, we will play well enough to win."

Wales will also be thinking along the same lines and with such a great atmosphere expected at the Millennium Stadium, now known as the Principality Stadium, expect the home team to be charged up and try to make a quick start to the game, as they attempt to inflict the 30-3 thrashing of England in 2013.

"As players, when you train extremely hard and make all the sacrifices, those are the type of fixtures you want to be involved in," Wales flanker Sam Warburton said.

"It is going to take a huge game out of us to get a win, and it will be one of the biggest games of the Championship for sure.

"England are deservedly tagged as the best team in the northern hemisphere. It's a fair judgement to compare them to the All Blacks right now – that's how good they are."

When to Watch Live

Wales vs England Six Nations rugby is set to begin at 4.50pm GMT (5.50pm CET, 10.20pm IST).

Live Streaming and TV information

UK: TV: ITV. Live Streaming: ITV Hub.

India: TV: D Sport. Live Streaming: Rugby Pass.

Ireland: TV: RTE.

France: TV: FR2.

Italy: TV: DMAX.

Australia: TV: ESPN and Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel and Bein Sports Connect.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport One. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East, USA and Canada: TV: Bein Sports and TV5 Monde. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Singapore: Eleven Sports.