Action from Week two of the Six Nation Championship continues later today as Scotland and France who are currently 4th and 5th in the table will go head to head as they hope to catch leaders England who won their second match yesterday against Wales. France and Scotland will be played at Stade de France in Paris.

Scotland managed to win their opening match 27-22 against Ireland in week one and now they will be looking to make it two wins out of two when they take on France later today.

Scotland have made just one change to their team that defeated Ireland as Ryan Wilson, who got injured, will be replaced by John Barclay at blindside flanker and John Hardie will take Barclay's place among the replacements.

Ahead of this match, Scotland's Stuart Hogg will make his 50th appearance for the team and their coach Vern Cotter said it will be a special milestone for him and also said this match will be an excellent test for his players and that they will have to be at their best again.

"Congratulations to Hoggy on what will be a special milestone. It's a fantastic personal achievement, especially at such a young age, which is a good indication of how talented an individual he is and how important he's been to Scotland teams over the past five years."

"This will be an excellent test for this group of players: mentally, physically, tactically, and of our skill-sets under pressure. We will need to be at our relentless best once again. We're [France's] next opportunity to get their campaign up and running and they'll be intent on throwing every part of their considerable firepower at us this Sunday," BBC quoted the Scotland coach as saying.

Meanwhile, France will be looking to get their campaign going after they lost their opening match 19-16 against England and they might have a slight advantage leading up to this match as they are playing at home.

France have made a few team changes for their match against Scotland as hooker Christopher Tolofua comes in for Clement Maynadier and second row Julien Le Devedec takes the place of Arthur Iturria.

France will also be boasted by the fact that Scotland has never won their opening two matches of a Six Nations and with Scotland having won just twice on 24 visits to Paris since 1969, France will fancy their chances of getting their opening this match.

France coach Guy Noves said that bringing in Goujon is "strategic" and that after Scotland's surprise win against Ireland they will adapt to Scotland's style of playing rugby that has been evolving for the last four years.

"This change strengthens the pack, even if the profiles of Chouly and de Goujon are essentially identical. There had already been discussion about this choice before the first game of the tournament."

"We will mainly adapt to the Scottish rugby that you have seen evolve for four years. A game based on commitment, speed, aggression, with players who have gained confidence in a highly organised collective" Noves was quoted as saying.

Where to watch

The Six Nations rugby clash between France and Scotland is scheduled for 3:00 pm GMT (4 pm CET, 8:30 pm IST) start. Here are the live Streaming and TV information for the clash.

India: TV: D Sports. Live Streaming: Rugby Pass.

UK: TV: ITV. Live Streaming: ITV Hub.

Italy: TV: DMAX.

US: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport One. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Australia: TV: ESPN and Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel and Bein Sports Connect.