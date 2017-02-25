Ireland will want to take their form from the match against Italy when they host France in the 2017 Six Nations Championship on Saturday.

Complete schedule of Six Nations

After going down to Scotland in their Six Nations opener, via two late penalties, Ireland bounced back quite well, thumping Italy 63-10 in Rome.

With that first win in this year's tournament now under their belts, Ireland will target another victory, this time at home, when they play France.

When to Watch Live

Ireland vs France is set to begin at 4.50pm GMT, 10.20pm IST, 11.50am ET.

It won't beat as easy as their match against Italy, though, because France have found their mojo again, beating Scotland in a bruising encounter in Paris in round two. Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is expecting another physical match.

"We have no doubt about what French team will turn up," Schmidt said. "It will be big and it will be powerful and it will be incredibly motivated because both teams are effectively out of the contest if they lose next Saturday.

"They were super against England and solid against Scotland when they did enough to win."

The big news from an Ireland perspective going into this Six Nations match is the return of Jonny Sexton. The outside-half has been passed fit after recovering from a calf strain and while he doesn't have the greatest of memories of playing France, Sexton's return should act as a great fillip to this Ireland side.

"Jonathan has done a lot of conditioning and fitness is never really an issue for Jonny, as expected he is highly motivated to get into the game," Schmidt added. "He was frustrated missing those two and is excited by the opportunity, he takes a fair bit of responsibility as well.

"He is a leader in the team."

France, after losing to England in a narrow first round match, showed that they are contenders for the Six Nations title this year by outlasting Scotland in an impressive performance.

Guy Noves, who has made three changes to his side for the Ireland clash, will want to take that confidence into this match on Saturday as well.

Live Streaming and TV information

India: TV: D Sport. Live Streaming: Rugby Pass.

Ireland: TV: RTE.

France: TV: FR2.

UK: TV: ITV. Live Streaming: ITV Hub.

Italy: TV: DMAX.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

Australia: TV: ESPN and Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel and Bein Sports Connect.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Canada, USA and Middle East: TV: Bein Sports and TV5 Monde. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.