To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Shelby Super Snake, Shelby American unveiled 2017 Shelby Super Snake. Only 500 of the 2017 models will be built with prices starting at USD 69,995 including the base Ford Mustang GT.

1967 Shelby Super Snake is considered as one of the legendary high performance variant of the Ford Mustang from the custom performance vehicle manufacturer Shelby American. The 1967 model is the first and only Super Snake model made by Carrol Shelby, founder of Shelby American.

"When Carroll Shelby introduced the Super Snake version of the Ford Mustang in 1967, it earned universal respect for its astonishing capabilities," said Joe Conway, Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International and CEO of Shelby American. "When Shelby American reintroduced the Super Snake in 2007, the world was awed by the 600+ horsepower street legal muscle car. That tradition continues with our newest Shelby Super Snake, which is better in every way. Carroll's bold spirit lives on through this amazing car."

Based on the Ford Mustang GT, the new Super Snake will ace on the road as well as the track, according to Shelby. Shelby American partnered with Ford Performance, Borla, Michelin, Wilwood, and others to create the 2017 Super Snake. The 5.0-litre V8 motor has been souped up to pump out a whopping 750bhp in the new Super Snake. The new version requires only 3.5 seconds to attain 100kmph speed from standstill position.

2017 Super Snake features unique Shelby styling that is smooth and integrated. The car features a new hood, rockers, spoilers, splitters, grilles, fog lights, rear tail panel and rear diffuser assembly. Additional styling cues also include anniversary stripes and badges. Inside, the anniversary theme continues across the seats, dash and floor.